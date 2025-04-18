Focus on advanced tech, skill development: Union MSME minister Manjhi

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday underscored the critical role of advanced technology and skill development in transforming India into a developed nation.

After visiting the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) here, he said, “We must adopt and integrate advanced technology to enhance productivity, quality, and competitiveness. This is how India will move forward on the path of becoming a developed country.”

He interacted with the engineers and staff of CTTC, emphasising the need to align industrial training with cutting-edge technologies such as automation, AI-driven manufacturing, and robotics.

Manjhi also visited the pharmaceutical cluster (CFC) in Mancheswar Industrial Estate, established under the MSE-CDP scheme of the ministry and supported by the state government. The Utkal Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (UPMA), is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for this project.

The CFC offers a range of services including advanced testing, quality assurance, research and regulatory support, and training services to MSME units.

Manjhi praised the efforts of UPMA and acknowledged the role of the CFC in strengthening the pharmaceutical manufacturing base in the region.