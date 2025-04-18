Hot weather to return in Odisha as rainfall activity subsides next week: IMD

BHUBANESWAR : Rainfall activity is expected to subside and hot weather may make a comeback in Odisha as day temperatures are likely to rise by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree C from next week, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.
Currently, parts of the state are experiencing rainfall under the influence of an east-west trough running from east Madhya Pradesh to south Assam across north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh, and another trough from Sikkim to north Odisha across West Bengal and Jharkhand.
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Thunderstorm and lightning activity are likely to occur in parts of the state till Monday. However, the rainfall activity will reduce from Tuesday onwards as the prevailing weather systems will weaken.” The regional met office has forecast dry weather across the state from next week.
Director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Sarat Sahu said the flow of dry and hot northwesterly and southwesterly winds towards Odisha may cause clear sky conditions from Sunday, resulting in rise of both day and night temperatures.
The day temperature is expected to remain over 43 degrees C in interior districts from Monday onwards. Parts of coastal and adjoining districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur are likely to experience nor’wester rains till the end of the month but this will not lead to significant decline in daytime temperatures, he added.
In the last 24 hours, the day temperature was below normal by about 6 degree C at a few places in interior districts and below normal by 3 degree C to 4 degree C at many places in coastal districts. The weather conditions remained pleasant in the last two weeks due to the rainfall activity. About 28 districts recorded large excess rainfall between April 10 and 16, the met office said.