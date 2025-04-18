Orissa HC quashes criminal case against MVI’s wife in DA case; slams mechanical implication of spouses

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed criminal proceedings initiated against the wife of a principal accused in a more than two-decade-old disproportionate assets case, while ruling that mechanically implicating spouses in such cases is an abuse of the process of law.

The state Vigilance had registered a case against Chittaranjan Senapati, a junior motor vehicle inspector (MVI), in 2004 under the Prevention of Corruption Act after inquiring into allegations of acquiring disproportionate assets.

Charge sheet was filed with Senapati as principal accused and inquiry was completed with findings indicating that he had allegedly accumulated assets to the tune of Rs 29.65 lakh which is disproportionate to all his known sources of income.

In the same year, the Vigilance implicated his wife Sasmita Pradhan as an abettor in the case. In 2024, Sasmita filed in the high court a petition challenging the criminal proceedings against her in the trial court.

While considering Sasmita’s plea, the single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra observed, “More often than not, the Vigilance department mechanically adds spouses or dependants, who are mere name lenders, to acquire the property. Most of the times it is because of the relationship, trust or love and affection without there being any intention to participate in the crime. It has become a regular practice to add such dependants without even conducting a preliminary enquiry with regard to their conduct and role in the alleged crime.”