Sambalpur Zoo ramps up heat relief measures for animals as mercury crosses 40°C

SAMBALPUR: With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in the district, authorities of Sambalpur Zoo have intensified their efforts to protect animals from the sweltering heat and prevent cases of heatstroke and dehydration.

Sambalpur district has been consistently experiencing temperatures ranging between 38°C and 42°C since the past few days, prompting the zoo authorities to implement a robust summer action plan. Designed to ensure the well-being of 350 animals across 26 enclosures and 17 species, the plan includes a variety of cooling strategies and dietary interventions.

To help animals beat the heat, water pools and sprinklers have been installed in all the enclosures. These not only help regulate body temperatures but also provide hydration and relief. Similarly, the roofs of enclosures have been covered with paddy straw to act as natural insulation, while water spraying is conducted regularly from 11 am to 3 pm to cool the animal sheds.

Additionally, air coolers and air conditioners have been installed in the enclosures of heat-sensitive species like sloth bears and leopards, as well as in the Nocturnal House. Ice slabs are placed in the enclosures of these carnivores during peak afternoon hours, and sloth bears are kept in their feeding cells during the hottest part of the day to reduce exposure to direct heat.

The zoo has also revamped its dietary offerings to include high-moisture, cooling foods such as curd, honey, watermelon, cucumber, and sugarcane juice. These additions help keep the animals hydrated and energetic during the summer.