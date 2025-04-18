Vision, willpower key to development, says Gadkari at Dr Mahtab’s 125th birth anniversary event

CUTTACK: Appropriate vision and planning can help in successful implementation of projects for socio-economic development, said Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.
Addressing a memorial lecture on ‘Infrastructure development and Odisha’ and the national conference on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Harekrushna Mahtab at Ravenshaw University here, Gadkari said the latter had a vision that shaped Odisha.
“By developing education in Odisha, Dr Mahtab proved that education is essential to have a connection between self-confidence and knowledge. Be it the construction of Hirakud Dam or establishing Bhubaneswar as the capital of Odisha, history will always remember his contribution,” the Union minister said.
Gadkari said development requires both individual and collective efforts. “Where there is a will, a way could always be found. There is no dearth of money and technology in the country. A strong will is required for success of every project,” he said.
Exhorting the youth to strive to become like Dr Mahtab, the Union minister said Odisha’s development can be achieved by improvement in four areas - water, power, transport and communication. “We all should strive to be our best and create history. On this 125th birth anniversary of Dr Mahtab, I reaffirm to our youth that we have the strength to become Vishwaguru,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Dr Mahtab was the creator of modern Odisha. His three best contributions are merger of princely states in Odisha, establishment of a new capital in Bhubaneswar and construction of Hirakud Dam. Besides, he will be remembered for the Odisha State Museum, State Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Mandap, Radio Station in Cuttack, Orissa High Court and NRRI among others,” he added.
The chief minister said Dr Mahtab’s 125th birth anniversary is being celebrated in a grand manner for a year from November 21, 2024. He said the government will establish a Centre of Excellence at Utkal University, a memorial centre at Dr Mahtab’s birthplace in Agarpada, an Odia Centre of Excellence in his name at Ravenshaw University, a medical college in Bhadrak and memorials at Bhubaneswar, Hirakud and Hadagarh soon.
Gadkari inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life of Dr Mahtab and also released a book ‘History Maker Dr Harekrushna Mahtab’ written by Bikram Keshari Jena, director, Centre for Adivasi Research and Development. Among others, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, state Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Ravenshaw V-C Sanjay Kumar Nayak were present.