Bhanja Sena opposes hotel project in Similipal; cites ecological concerns

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj-based socio-political outfit Bhanja Sena on Friday strongly opposed the proposed hotel project in Similipal Biosphere Reserve which was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi two days back.

Addressing mediapersons here, Bhanja Sena founder Kalinga Keshari Jena said while the announcement to set up industries and development projects in the district was commendable, establishing a hotel inside Similipal was not acceptable as it would have negative impact on the wildlife and environment.

He said construction of the hotel would lead to destruction of hundreds of valuable trees and would cause irreversible damage to the ecosystem. “Similipal, being one of the largest tiger reserves in the country and a national treasure, should be protected. We will welcome a hotel project if it is set up outside Similipal as this would create jobs for local youths in the region,” he said.

Jena further said the outfit has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about their concerns, urging its intervention to protect Similipal’s ecosystem.

On Wednesday, CM Majhi had announced the hotel project within Similipal Tiger Reserve while taking part in the inaugural ceremony of the PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub conclave here.