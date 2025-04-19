Bharatmala corridor to boost Koraput tourism; hot air ballooning, cruise, craft villages in pipeline

KORAPUT: The upcoming six-lane Bharatmala economic corridor project is all set to boost influx of tourists to Koraput, transforming the district into a sought-after travel destination in Eastern India.

With a focus on improving road infrastructure and connectivity, the corridor will cut travel time from major cities and thereby facilitate better access to the scenic wonders of the tribal-dominated district.

Perched at an elevation of 3,000 feet amidst the Eastern Ghats, Koraput boasts of unmatched natural beauty, rich tribal heritage, and an emerging adventure tourism scene. The district’s scenic highlights - Kolab, Machhakund, Indravati and Balimela reservoirs - along with cascading waterfalls and green valleys, already draw thousands of visitors annually.

Now, with recent trial runs of hot air balloon rides at Denga Janiguda and OSAP ground, the region is engaging in aerial adventure tourism. Sources said after the successful trials, tourism officials of Koraput are awaiting formal approval from the government to launch full-fledged operations.

The tourist footfall in Koraput is already climbing with over five lakh visitors recorded at hotspots like Deomali, Rani Duduma, Gupteshwar and Duduma falls this year. Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan underlined the significance of combining natural attractions of the district with the region’s traditional handloom and handicraft industries to create a holistic tourism experience.