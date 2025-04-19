Bharatmala corridor to boost Koraput tourism; hot air ballooning, cruise, craft villages in pipeline

KORAPUT: The upcoming six-lane Bharatmala economic corridor project is all set to boost influx of tourists to Koraput, transforming the district into a sought-after travel destination in Eastern India.
With a focus on improving road infrastructure and connectivity, the corridor will cut travel time from major cities and thereby facilitate better access to the scenic wonders of the tribal-dominated district.
Perched at an elevation of 3,000 feet amidst the Eastern Ghats, Koraput boasts of unmatched natural beauty, rich tribal heritage, and an emerging adventure tourism scene. The district’s scenic highlights - Kolab, Machhakund, Indravati and Balimela reservoirs - along with cascading waterfalls and green valleys, already draw thousands of visitors annually.
Now, with recent trial runs of hot air balloon rides at Denga Janiguda and OSAP ground, the region is engaging in aerial adventure tourism. Sources said after the successful trials, tourism officials of Koraput are awaiting formal approval from the government to launch full-fledged operations.
The tourist footfall in Koraput is already climbing with over five lakh visitors recorded at hotspots like Deomali, Rani Duduma, Gupteshwar and Duduma falls this year. Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan underlined the significance of combining natural attractions of the district with the region’s traditional handloom and handicraft industries to create a holistic tourism experience.
“The administration is working to develop craft villages such as a handloom village near Kotpad, terracotta craft village in Laxmipur, and bamboo craft village in Boipariguda. Such initiatives aim to empower over 3,000 artisans many of whom have already benefited from the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and to provide tourists with direct access to authentic, locally-made products,” he said.
Besides, the upcoming Kolab reservoir cruise at Pandighat is expected to offer a luxurious alternative to existing boat rides. The state government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for developing the Pandighat jetty. This apart, Rs 20 crore will be spent on development of Deomali, Rs 4 crore on Gupteshwar, Rs 1.4 crore on Duduma waterfall, Vasan added.
Tourism expert Sourabh Gupta said Koraput has the potential to emerge as a leading eco-cultural tourism destination. Koraput is also recognised for its organic products like coffee, turmeric, black cumin and millets. By linking the economic sector with tourism, the district is carving out a model of sustainable and inclusive development.