Chandan Yatra: Sevayats and devotees to be insured; fireworks banned at Puri rituals

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Sevayats and devotees taking part in the Chandan Yatra at Puri this year will be brought under insurance coverage by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).
Besides, no bursting of fireworks will be allowed during the rituals that take place at the Narendra Puskarini.
This was informed by Srimandir chief administrator Arabinda Padhee following a meeting with the Chhatisha Nijog of the Shree Jagannath temple on Friday.
The temple administration is currently finalising the modalities for the insurance coverage. “All efforts will be made by the local and temple administrations, besides the police to prevent any mishap during Chandan Yatra. As a precautionary measure, two first aid centres will be set up at the Narendra Pokhari,” he said.
Last year during the Bhaunri Yatra on May 29, which marks the conclusion of 21-day Bahara Chandan Yatra, at least 17 people had died, including a minor, and over 30 sustained burn injuries in a firecracker blast.
The niti committee has also finalised the rituals for Chandan Yatra. As per the decisions, on Akshaya Tritiya, the Dwadash Yatra and Nakshatra Bandapana will be held at 3 pm and the idols will be placed on the palanquins at 3.30 pm. After the Agyanmala Bije, the palanquins will be taken to Narendra Puskarini at 4 pm.
Addressing mediapersons, Padhee also informed that Bhitara Ratna Bhandar conservation work has been completed and work on Bahara Ratna Bhandar is underway. “Work on the outer surface of Bahara Ratna Bhandar like deplastering, ceiling, and chemical washing is ongoing,” he said.
The temple administration has proposed to gold plate the gate of Bhitara Ratna Bhandar and silver plate the gate of Bahara Ratna Bhandar after the renovation of both the chambers of the treasury is completed. “We will implement this work in consultation with the ASI,” he added.
Following the meeting, financial assistance was given to the children of servitor families who performed well in various examinations. Among others, collector Siddhartha Shankar Swain and SP Vinit Agarwal were present.