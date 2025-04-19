Lightning, nor’wester kill two, injured one; storm disrupts life in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: At least two persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries as lightning and thunderstorm wreaked havoc in different parts of the state on Friday.

A nor’wester also swept through twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, uprooting trees and throwing life out of gear in multiple localities.

As per reports, Jaga Barik, a middle-aged farmer died while his father Babula Barik sustained grave injuries in lightning strike in their field at Padmapur village within Balanga police limits of Puri district on Friday morning.

In Balasore, one Krushna Chandra Ghadai (41) from Jagannathpur village under Remuna police limits succumbed to lightning strike in his field in the afternoon, taking the toll in the state to three in the last 24 hours. On Thursday afternoon, a youth from Mahapada village in Balasore had also died after being struck by lightning while working in a prawn gheri. There, however, hasn’t been any official confirmation of these deaths from the government so far.

Early in the day, a nor’wester accompanied by lightning and heavy rain ripped through the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack region. A 13-year-old boy Sohan Digal sustained serious injuries during the Kalbaisakhi storm.

Sources said Sohan fell on to an iron grill while retrieving clothes from his rooftop in IRC Village. Fire station personnel nearby responded quickly and rushed him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The boy has been admitted to pediatrics surgery ICU after successful surgery. His condition is stable now, AIIMS officials said.

Residents of the New AG Colony in Laxmi Sagar area of the capital city had a narrow escape after a large tree fell in the storm. Trees were also uprooted in Old Town, Chintamaniswar, Nayapalli and Gajapati Nagar causing a road blockade for hours.