NGT forms committee to probe illegal extraction of stone in Jajpur district

CUTTACK: The alleged illegal extraction of of stone at Aruha cluster under Dharmasala Tehsil in Jajpur district by two private lessees has come under the National Green Tribunal (NGT) scanner.

A high-level committee constituted by the NGT on Wednesday has been asked to submit its report within four weeks. The three-member committee includes Jajpur collector, senior scientist of Odisha State Pollution Control Board and director of Mines.

Dusmant Kumar Bal, a resident of Aruha village, had in in a petition alleged that illegal extraction of stone is being carried out in the cluster serial no 2 and 3, violating the environmental norms. The cluster is spread over 148 acres. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhi represented the petitioner and made submissions in virtual mode.

The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Satyagopal Korlapati (Expert Member) said, “Considering the allegations made, we deem it appropriate to constitute a committee to visit the site in question and thereafter submit an inspection report on affidavit within four weeks.”