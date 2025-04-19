Odisha ministers inspect illegal coal mining sites in Sundargarh; vow strict action

ROURKELA: Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia on Friday inspected the forests in Hemgir block from where massive illegal coal mining was detected by the Sundargarh administration earlier this month.

The two ministers visited Telendihi, Bhograkachhar and Jamkani forests under Gopalpur range along with Aryan Coal Beneficiation Pvt Ltd (ACBPL) unit at Kanika.

Singkhuntia said illegal mining was going on in the forests for the past 15 to 20 years and during the previous BJD government’s rule, people and the media did not report it fearing the mining mafia. “After the BJP government came to power in the state, theft of minerals is coming to the fore. Those involved in the loot of natural resources and causing losses to the state exchequer would get exemplary punishment,” he said.

Similarly, Jena said the BJP government has taken a strong view of illegal mining. A detailed inquiry is being conducted and those involved in the illegal act would not be spared.

On April 4, a team of Sundargarh administration first detected massive illegal coal mining inside Telendihi revenue forest. Subsequently, unauthorised coal mining was unearthed in Ratansara and Bhograkachhar forests. The administration found illegally-mined pits and coal dumps besides an unauthorised brick kiln with above two lakh finished bricks in Bhograkachhar forest.