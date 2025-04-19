Seven-year-old raped in Odisha's Angul; hunt on for accused youth

ANGUL: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Musa Papuli village within Bantala police limits in the district. Though the alleged incident took place on April 7, it came to light after the girl’s father lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday.

Police said the victim’s father, a native of Samastipur in Bihar, was staying in Musa Papuli village for the last 20 years and sold ‘gupchup’ on a cart.

On April 7, he along with his minor daughter went to sell ‘gupchup’ at a Ram Navami event in Nua Badakera. His business continued till late in the night. When his daughter became drowsy, he took her to a nearby tent house to sleep. After completing his business, he went to the tent house and found a local youth trying to rape his daughter, said police.

The father raised an alarm following which villagers rushed to the spot and caught the youth. After thrashing the accused, villagers held a meeting to settle the issue amicably.

However, an agreement could not be reached and after waiting for several days, the girl’s father filed a complaint in the local police station.

Bantala IIC Natabara Nanda said basing on the complaint, police have registered a rape case. “We have identified the culprit and launched a manhunt to nab him. Further investigation is underway,” he added.