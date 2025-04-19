Stay connected to cultural roots in era of technological advancements: Odisha governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

PURI: It is important to stay connected to cultural roots in an era dominated by technological advancements and globalisation, said Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati here on Friday.

Inaugurating the first edition of Puri Literary Festival, the Governor called for integrating heritage into contemporary narratives to ensure meaningful growth. Puri is more than just a geographic location. It is a hub of age-old spiritual and cultural traditions of the country. This spiritual place is a confluence of modern and traditional values, he said.

“Puri teaches us how to move, taking all the conventional values with the modern way of life. One should know the history and make way for progress,” the Governor said.

Kambhampati praised the festival for fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and bringing together writers, publishers, sculptors, historians, artists and philosophers.

In a video message, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the festival would promote the state’s rich literary tradition, cultural heritage and culinary delights.

Local MP Sambit Patra said, “Words are the essence of creation, and every word spoken at this festival enriches literature and culture. The deliberations on various topics during the festival will spiritually and culturally inspire our young generations.”

The three-day literary festival is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, National Book Trust (NBT), Adhyan Foundation for Policy and Research and the Culture department of Odisha government.