Balangir gets Rs 120 crore boost for education, two Kendriya Vidyalayas inaugurated: Pradhan

BALANGIR: The double-engine government has allocated over Rs 120 crore for development of education in Balangir district, asserted Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating the temporary campuses of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Titilagarh and Patnagarh each, and laying foundation stones for their permanent campuses, Pradhan said the double-engine government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore each for establishments of the two schools.

“In December last year too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved establishment of 85 new central schools across the country and 28 new Navodaya schools, including eight new central schools in Odisha. In this direction, the temporary campuses of Kendriya Vidyalaya - one at Titilagarh and the other at Patnagarh - were inaugurated and foundation stones laid for the permanent campuses,” he said.

With opening of major institutions like Kendriya Vidyalaya in Titilagarh railway colony, Pradhan said, students could get access to quality education. Colony. Similarly, the permanent campus of the Central School to be built at Ulba in Patnagarh in the coming days will play an important role in realising the dreams of a bright future to the students of the local area.

“However, till the construction of these two schools, the temporary campus of Titilagarh KV will be managed at Blockpada and the temporary campus of Patnagarh KV will be managed on the premises of ETEI,” he informed.

The Union minister further informed that under the Modi government, 21 schools in the district are being developed into PM Shri schools. For this, a total grant of Rs 42 crore has been arranged, that is Rs 2 crore for each school.

“Rajendra University, one of the oldest educational institutes in the district, has been given Rs 20 crore under the PM Usha scheme. The government is committed to ensure the physical, mental and intellectual development of the five lakh students of Balangir right from birth to Class XII. Opening of Kendriya Vidyalaya in these areas will improve the quality of education at the school-level as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy,” Pradhan said.