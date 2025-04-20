Balangir gets Rs 120 crore boost for education, two Kendriya Vidyalayas inaugurated: Pradhan

BALANGIR: The double-engine government has allocated over Rs 120 crore for development of education in Balangir district, asserted Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.
Speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating the temporary campuses of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Titilagarh and Patnagarh each, and laying foundation stones for their permanent campuses, Pradhan said the double-engine government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore each for establishments of the two schools.
“In December last year too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved establishment of 85 new central schools across the country and 28 new Navodaya schools, including eight new central schools in Odisha. In this direction, the temporary campuses of Kendriya Vidyalaya - one at Titilagarh and the other at Patnagarh - were inaugurated and foundation stones laid for the permanent campuses,” he said.
With opening of major institutions like Kendriya Vidyalaya in Titilagarh railway colony, Pradhan said, students could get access to quality education. Colony. Similarly, the permanent campus of the Central School to be built at Ulba in Patnagarh in the coming days will play an important role in realising the dreams of a bright future to the students of the local area.
“However, till the construction of these two schools, the temporary campus of Titilagarh KV will be managed at Blockpada and the temporary campus of Patnagarh KV will be managed on the premises of ETEI,” he informed.
The Union minister further informed that under the Modi government, 21 schools in the district are being developed into PM Shri schools. For this, a total grant of Rs 42 crore has been arranged, that is Rs 2 crore for each school.
“Rajendra University, one of the oldest educational institutes in the district, has been given Rs 20 crore under the PM Usha scheme. The government is committed to ensure the physical, mental and intellectual development of the five lakh students of Balangir right from birth to Class XII. Opening of Kendriya Vidyalaya in these areas will improve the quality of education at the school-level as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy,” Pradhan said.
Stating that he shares an emotional bond with Balangir which is a priority area for the double engine government, the Union minister stated that BPCL’s LPG bottling plant has been set up in the district to boost its oil sector. “Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has also announced a new dental college for the district,” he added.
Pradhan further pointed out that the Modi government has introduced various schemes in education, agriculture, energy, irrigation, healthcare, social welfare, railway, and employment. “Plans are underway to open agriculture schools, biotechnology universities and promote green energy. The government is committed to eradicating poverty in Balangir. A developed Odisha and India is only possible when Balangir is developed and it’s our collective responsibility to make that happen,” he added.
Among others, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling, Lok Sabha MP Sangita Kumari Singh Deo, Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi, MLAs Naveen Kumar Jain and Laxman Bagh also attended the event.
Later in the day, the Union minister inaugurated the ‘OVO Farm Egg Processing Factory’ at Barkani. “Establishment of such a project in an aspirational district like Balangir is a strong idea and a reflection of the aspirations of the state,” Pradhan said.