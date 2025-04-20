Couple gets life imprisonment for killing pregnant minor daughter in Odisha

JAJPUR: A fast-track special court in Jajpur on Saturday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for killing their pregnant minor daughter in a case of 2016.

The convicts, Nakul Jena and his wife Sanju were found guilty of killing their 15-year-old daughter Ranu after finding out about her pregnancy from a relationship they did not approve of. The court also slapped the couple with Rs 10,000 fine failure to pay which would lead to an additional jail term of six months. The verdict was pronounced basing on the statements of three witnesses and evidence.

The incident had taken place in Lakshmi Narayanpur village within Binjharpur police limits of the district in 2016. The matter came to light after a woman of the village lodged a complaint with police in this connection. While Nakul confessed to have killed his daughter during interrogation, his wife Sanju too, was arrested for being an accomplice.

During further investigation, police came to know that their daughter was in a relationship with a married man despite disapproval of her parents. Later, when Nakul and Sanju came to know that she was pregnant with the man’s child, they decided to kill her.

Accordingly, Nakul strangulated his daughter to death while she was sleeping. The next day, they secretly cremated her body and threw the charred remains in Kharasrota river.