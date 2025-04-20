Om Prakash scores perfect 100, Nabaneet tops in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odia boy from Bhubaneswar Om Prakash Behera has secured a perfect 100 percentile score in JEE Mains 2025 Session II, results of which were published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

A student of DAV Public School, Unit-VIII, Behera moved to Kota for his preparations and appeared the exam as a candidate from Rajasthan.

Behera thanked his parents and teachers for their support and emphasised the role of Kota’s highly competitive atmosphere in shaping his preparation.

A total of 24 students secured 100 percentile, with Rajasthan contributing the highest number of toppers. Behera had achieved the perfect NTA score of 100 in the JEE Main Session I in January 2025. The 17-year-old, who is now preparing for JEE Advanced, aspires to pursue BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

On the other hand, Nabaneet Priyadarshi, a Class XII student of DAV Public School, Unit-VIII, has emerged as the Odisha topper in the exam. Priyadarshi has scored 99.989 percentile in the test.

This year’s JEE Main was conducted in two sessions - January and April. As many as 10,61,840 candidates had registered and 9,92,350 appeared the exam in April session.