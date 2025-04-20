Spain keen on tech-led collaborations with Odisha across priority sectors

BHUBANESWAR: Spain has expressed keen interest in forging partnerships with Odisha across priority sectors such as renewable energy, metallurgy, textiles, and automobiles.

This came to the fore after Spanish ambassador to India Juan Antonio March Pujol on Saturday called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here and discussed avenues of long-term strategic cooperation.

Majhi showcased Odisha’s rapid economic growth and emergence as one of India’s most promising investment destinations. Emphasising a future-ready and industry-friendly ecosystem, he pitched the state as a natural partner for Spanish companies looking to expand their footprint in South Asia.

Pujol too appreciated the state’s dynamic industrial landscape and reiterated Spain’s keen interest in building long-term partnerships through technology-led sustainable collaborations. With Odisha being the mineral heartland and home to leading steel clusters, discussions centred around tapping into its robust steel and refractory ecosystem.

The chief minister said TIMAB Magnesium India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of French-Spanish conglomerate Groupe Roullier, is investing `90 crore for setting up a refractory unit in Khurda. The plant is expected to create over 300 jobs.

Showcasing the state’s ambitious renewable energy policy, he invited Spanish majors like Siemens Gamesa, Acciona, and Iberdrola to explore opportunities in solar parks, offshore wind, floating solar and green hydrogen projects.

Majhi also highlighted Odisha’s integrated textile parks and skilled labour ecosystem as ideal grounds for Spanish fashion giants such as ZARA, Desigual and Mango to set up sourcing hubs and innovation centres. “Odisha is committed to a just and green energy transition and to become a strategic node in Spain’s global value chain in textiles,” he added.