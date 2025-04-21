37 injured in clash over cashew forest ownership on Jagatsinghpur-Puri border

JAGATSINGHPUR: At least 37 people suffered injuries after residents of two villages located on the border of Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts clashed over ownership of cashew forest at Tetua under Balikuda tehsil here on Saturday.

To prevent further escalation, the administration of both the districts have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS at the disputed land on Devi river bed.

Sources said villagers of Tarasahi in Jagatsinghpur’s Balikuda tehsil have been cultivating cashew crops on around 115 acre of forest land in Tetua village under Apandara revenue circle for over 100 years. However, residents of Balidia village under Astaranga tehsil in Puri also lay claim over the forest land, asserting that it falls under their jurisdiction. Despite objections from Tarasahi villagers, Balidia residents are reportedly cultivating cashew on the disputed land as well.

Tensions escalated on Saturday when Rushinath Behera (60) from Tarasahi along with other villagers went to harvest cashew nuts from the disputed site. They were reportedly attacked by a group of nearly 150 armed residents of Balidia. Around 20 villagers from Tarasahi sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur. An FIR was lodged in Balikuda police station in this connection.