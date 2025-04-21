Chhattisgarh man arrested for allegedly murdering girlfriend over denied abortion in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend after failing to terminate her pregnancy.

The accused is Umesh Nag of Pondum village within Chindigarh police limits in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Umesh reportedly killed his girlfriend Mangaldei Nag (25) of Murtunda village in Sukma and dumped her body inside Sunatang forest near Rengabandha village in Malkangiri.

Sources said after the decomposed body of a woman was found inside Sunatang jungle on April 12, Malkangiri police registered an unnatural death case and launched an investigation. The deceased was identified through technical data analysis and verification of missing persons’ reports from neighbouring police stations in Chhattisgarh. Mangaldei’s family also confirmed her identity on basis of the clothes and personal belongings found near her body.

Police said during investigation, it was found that Mangaldei and Umesh were in a physical relationship for the last one year. Umesh tried to keep the relationship a secret, but it came to light after Mangaldei became pregnant. Umesh reportedly pressurised her to terminate the pregnancy.

Malkangiri IIC Rogan Kindo said the accused took his girlfriend to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital for ultrasound test and an abortion on March 20. However, the ultrasound officer refused to terminate the pregnancy terming it as illegal.

“Unable to find a solution, Umesh decided to kill Mangaldei. On the same day, he took her to Sunatang forest where he murdered her and attempted to destroy evidence,” he said.

The accused confessed to his crime during interrogation. He was arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway, Kindo added.