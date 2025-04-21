Two main accused in Murshidabad violence held in Odisha's Jharsuguda; six others detained

JHARSUGUDA: Two prime suspects in the murder of a father-son duo during protests over the Waqf Amendment Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad were arrested on Monday by a joint team of West Bengal STF and Jharsuguda Police within the Bandhabahal Outpost limits.

The two siblings were identified as Bani Israel and Sefaul Haque, both residents of Sulitala village in Murshidabad. They were prime suspects in the murder of Chandan Das (40) and his father Haragobinda Das (72).

The father-son duo was allegedly hacked to death on April 13 during violent protests against the new Waqf Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The murders had triggered widespread tension in the region. A case was registered at Samserganj PS in West Bengal in this regard.

IG, Northern Range, Himansu Lal told TNIE that following a request from the West Bengal STF, Banharpali Police conducted raids at multiple locations early in the morning. The operation that began around 5 am led to the arrest of the siblings.