Viksit Odisha goal: Govt readies master plan for developing 35 strategic road corridors by 2036

BHUBANESWAR: In a major move for transforming the state’s road infrastructure in tune with the projected traffic growth and economic development priorities, the BJP government has decided to develop at least 35 strategic corridors across Odisha, stretching over 6,100 km, by 2036.

Under the ambitious target to achieve Viksit Odisha by 2036, connectivity assumes top priority and the government has charted a master plan to comprehensively expand and upgrade the road network in the next decade. This network includes 2,700 km non-national highway (NH), 2,800 km NH arterial roads and 600 km inter-corridor links, besides additional 1,500 km of last-mile and first-mile feeder roads.

This massive infrastructure initiative aligns with Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s announcement to bring Odisha’s highways on par with American standards. He had recently informed that highways worth over Rs 2 lakh crore are under various stages of implementation in the state.

The master plan would, however, prioritise access-controlled highways and improve connectivity to centres with economic activities, production hubs and socially important regions. It will also help decongest urban areas through ring roads and bypasses in all towns with populations over one lakh.

The state cabinet has already approved the proposal to constitute Odisha State Highway Authority (OSHA) which will be entrusted with the development and execution of the master plan. The government will delegate adequate power to OSHA for expediting the works.

“Powers for project-level approvals, cost sanctions and time extensions will be delegated to OSHA. Dedicated project implementation unit (PIU) and Centre of Excellence (CoE) for design, land acquisition, tolling, and quality control will also be established under OSHA,” sources said.