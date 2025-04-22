32-year-old man shot, bludgeoned to death with stones over sand supply

DHENKANAL: A 32-year-old man was brutally murdered by a group of miscreants due to business rivalry over supply of sand at Karigara Sahi in Dhenkanal town on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Maheswar Behera, a sand trader of Karigara Sahi. Police have detained seven persons in connection with the murder which took place at around 11.30 pm.

Police sources said Maheswar was sitting on the veranda of Karigara Sahi school when at least 14 armed miscreants arrived on the spot and started to attack him without any provocation.

One of the miscreants also opened fire at him. Maheswar sustained gunshot injury on the neck and tried to escape from the spot. However, the miscreants caught him after a brief chase and mercilessly bludgeoned him to death with stones.

The miscreants fled the scene leaving Maheswar in a pool of blood. Villagers rushed him to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.