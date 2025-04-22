CM Mohan Majhi shifts base to Sambalpur for first regional Jana Sunani, citizens elated

SAMBALPUR: In a first-of-its-kind citizen outreach initiative by the state government, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with his council of ministers and senior officials temporarily shifted base to Sambalpur on Monday to conduct a regional public grievance hearing.

Held at the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation office, the programme marked the 10th session of the Jana Sunani (public grievance hearing) and the first to take place outside Bhubaneswar, drawing thousands of people from across the Western Odisha region.

The session, which began at 8 am and continued for over four hours, witnessed participation of more than 1,400 people who presented their complaints directly to the chief minister and his team. Among the complainants were 18 critically ill patients who received immediate financial assistance amounting to Rs 19.50 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Addressing the media after concluding the hearing, the chief minister said, “Today is a happy day for us. Within 10 months of coming to power, we have been able to give a direct platform to the poor and affected citizens of the state to present their grievances. Sambalpur is the first regional stop outside Bhubaneswar. We are committed to taking this initiative to other districts as well.”

Criticising the previous BJD government, Majhi said, “For the last 16 years, the grievance redressal system was mostly led by bureaucrats without direct involvement of the chief minister. People had to wait for a long time to reach their representatives. We have changed that by being present before the people and resolving their problems.”