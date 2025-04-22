CM Mohan Majhi shifts base to Sambalpur for first regional Jana Sunani, citizens elated

SAMBALPUR: In a first-of-its-kind citizen outreach initiative by the state government, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with his council of ministers and senior officials temporarily shifted base to Sambalpur on Monday to conduct a regional public grievance hearing.
Held at the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation office, the programme marked the 10th session of the Jana Sunani (public grievance hearing) and the first to take place outside Bhubaneswar, drawing thousands of people from across the Western Odisha region.
The session, which began at 8 am and continued for over four hours, witnessed participation of more than 1,400 people who presented their complaints directly to the chief minister and his team. Among the complainants were 18 critically ill patients who received immediate financial assistance amounting to Rs 19.50 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Addressing the media after concluding the hearing, the chief minister said, “Today is a happy day for us. Within 10 months of coming to power, we have been able to give a direct platform to the poor and affected citizens of the state to present their grievances. Sambalpur is the first regional stop outside Bhubaneswar. We are committed to taking this initiative to other districts as well.”
Criticising the previous BJD government, Majhi said, “For the last 16 years, the grievance redressal system was mostly led by bureaucrats without direct involvement of the chief minister. People had to wait for a long time to reach their representatives. We have changed that by being present before the people and resolving their problems.”
Since the launch of Jana Sunani in July last year, the CM said, 9,377 grievances have been received in nine sessions with 88 per cent already resolved. “Such outreach encourages accountability among officers and ensures quicker redressal. I’ve instructed all departments to resolve issues raised today at the earliest,” he said.
He also highlighted that the initiative has received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who termed it a positive example of grassroots governance and direct engagement with citizens.
The hearing also saw several heart-touching moments. Nalini Behera, a 70-year-old woman from Angul who alleged fraudulent encroachment of her land, broke down while narrating her case to the CM. “I’ve been running from pillar to post for years with no response. This is for the first time, I felt someone truly listened to my woes,” she said.
Likewise, farmers from Bargarh and Bheden areas raised concerns over irrigation and procurement issues. Many expressed satisfaction over being able to directly communicate their long-pending demands to the CM. The chief minister’s interactions with elderly and disabled citizens drew appreciation from all sections, particularly as he stepped off the dais several times to meet individuals in wheelchairs or those unable to walk.
Dy CM and 11 ministers take part in Jana Sunani
However, not all were satisfied. National-level women football players from Sambalpur, including Madhumita Meher, who have been demanding government jobs under the sports quota, failed to get a hearing due to lack of time.
Despite raising the issue with district collector on several occasions, no progress has been made. The players, though, expressed hope that their application would now be reviewed by the department concerned as they could meet one of the officials.
The hearing was attended by several key ministers, including deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari, Rural Development minister Rabi Narayan Naik, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, Food Supplies minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Health minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Steel and Mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, Handlooms minister Pradeep Bal Samanta, Skill Development minister Sampad Chandra Swain and Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
Secretaries from various departments, MLAs, and district collectors from across Western Odisha were also present.