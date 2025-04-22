Experts call for responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in PR

BHUBANESWAR : The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Bhubaneswar Chapter, on Monday observed the National Public Relations Day 2025 at IIT-Bhubaneswar campus, with intellectuals and experts deliberating on ‘Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence: Role of Public Relations’ for fighting misinformation.

IIT-Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar said, Technology, especially AI, is only as ethical and effective as the intent behind its use. “As custodians of communication, PR professionals carry a deep responsibility not just to inform, but to influence ethically.

The three pillars - communication, collaboration, and critical thinking- are not just academic ideals, but essential tools in ensuring AI is used with responsibility and purpose.” he said.

Chairman, PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter, Sudhi Ranjan Mishra, highlighted the importance of National PR Day and said in the age of huge social media influence, the role and responsibilities of PR persons are much higher in terms of fighting misinformation and fake news.

Vice-president and head Corporate Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Rohit Dubey said, “AI in PR is an augmenter, not a replacer. Those who embrace AI find it frees them from drudge work, enhancing their value rather than making them obsolete.”

The PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter website www.prsibhubaneswar.in was launched on the occasion.