Heatwave to hit interior, western Odisha districts for next four days

BHUBANESWAR : After witnessing strong northwesters for last over two weeks, Odisha on Monday experienced sweltering heat and the weather is expected to get even warmer as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warning for interior and western districts for the next four days.

The national weather forecaster said heatwave condition is likely to prevail at a few places in Jharsuguda, Balangir, Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts on Tuesday. While no heatwave warning has been issued for coastal districts, they may experience hot and humid weather from Wednesday onwards due to moisture availability.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Heatwave and humid conditions are expected to prevail in parts of the state between Tuesday and Friday as nor’wester rains have stopped and hot and dry north-westerly winds are blowing inwards.”

The regional met office has predicted a rise in day temperatures by 3 degree Celsius to 5 degree C within the next two days. The day temperature is likely to remain over 42 degree C in Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts for the next four days.