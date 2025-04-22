Kendu leaf workers meet CM Mohan Majhi, seek help

SAMBALPUR: In a significant move, the Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS) submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy chief minister KV Singhdeo during the grievance redressal programme at Sambalpur on Monday.

Submitting a memorandum with 10,000 signatures in support of their charter of demands, the representatives sought urgency in addressing key concerns affecting thousands of workers across the state.

The union’s demands include increase in minimum wage, revised pay scales for seasonal workers, resumption of marriage allowance for daughter’s of kendu leaf workers, hike in leaf prices and necessary amendments to the Kendu Leaf Development Board regulations.

They also urged that employee representatives be selected based on union resolutions.

Chief Minister Majhi directed ACS, Forest and Environment department Satyabrat Sahu to hold discussions on the issues. Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia was also apprised of the developments.

On the other hand, former advisor Sanjit Mohanty announced a series of state-wide gherao programmes as part of their ongoing agitation. Demonstrations will be held in Sambalpur, Rairakhol and Angul until the demands are fulfilled. The union has affirmed that their movement will remain peaceful but firm, pressing for justice and rights long overdue for Odisha’s kendu leaf workers.