Koraput gets PM’s award for holistic development

BHUBANESWAR : Koraput district on Monday received the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award to Koraput district collector V Keerthi Vasan at the Civil Services Day function in New Delhi.

The district administration of Koraput has achieved the unique feat for effective implementation of priority programmes like PM Awas Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, PM SVANnidhi and innovative approaches to address local challenges promoting citizen-centric governance, official sources said.

The Prime Minister’s award consists of a trophy, scroll and cash incentive of Rs 20 lakh to the district which will be utilised for implementation of innovative programme or bridging resources gaps in any area of public welfare.