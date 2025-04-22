Odias devoting more time to work, less to self-care, says survey

BHUBANESWAR : People of Odisha are devoting more time to work and less time towards self-care which includes eating, exercising and sleeping. They are spending less time on learning too, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s Time Use Survey (TUS) 2024 report has revealed.

The ministry conducted the second round of the national-level TUS between January and December 2024 while the first round was done back in 2019. The survey collected data of over 50,000 people over a 24-hour time period to record how they spend their day.

As per the survey, the average time spent by the state’s residents on employment and related activities is 415 minutes per day. This is much less than the national average of 440 minutes and marks a small increase from the 411 minutes reported in the 2019 survey.

It further revealed that women are now devoting more time to work as compared to 2019, be it in the formal or informal sector, farming or any other economic activities. While in 2019, they devoted 304 minutes to work a day, it has now significantly increased to 332. As a result, their contribution to ‘unpaid domestic services’ which encompasses cleaning and maintaining the household, preparing meals for family members etc., has decreased from 340 minutes in 2019 to 304 minutes.