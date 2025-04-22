Seven SHGs face action for preparing low quality chhatua in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Seven women self-help groups (SHGs) of the district have been disengaged from preparing and supplying sub-standard chhatua as take home ration (THR) under the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP).
The action was taken against Sabujima Mahasangh and Karenjeswar SHG of Biridi block, Nilima Mahasangh of Raghunathpur, Basudev SHG and Mother Teresa SHG of Kujang, Kalyani SHG of Naugaon and Nilekantheswar SHG of Erasama on basis of a report from the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhubaneswar which found that these groups were supplying poor quality chhatua to children and pregnant women across 1,815 anganwadi centres in the district.
These SHGs have been instructed to transfer any remaining wheat stock with them. In their place, five new women SHGs have been tasked with preparation and supply of THR chhatua, said district social welfare officer Bishnupriya Sethi.
Earlier, elected representatives of various blocks in the district had raised concerns over the declining quality of THR being supplied to anganwadi centres after insects and worms were reportedly found in chhatua packets. They alleged that the SHGs engaged in preparing chhatua failed to get their food samples tested by the block-level coordination committee.
In November last year, the district administration issued show cause notices to the child development project officers (CDPOs) of Biridi, Naugaon, Raghunathpur, Kujang and Erasama blocks, holding them accountable for supply of substandard chhatua.
The CDPOs then collected chhatua samples and sent those to the State Food Testing Laboratory. The test report confirmed that the samples of seven women SHGs were unfit for consumption. Basing on the report, Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal disengaged the seven SHGs.
Currently, 10 SHGs are engaged in preparing chhatua in the district.