Seven SHGs face action for preparing low quality chhatua in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Seven women self-help groups (SHGs) of the district have been disengaged from preparing and supplying sub-standard chhatua as take home ration (THR) under the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP).

The action was taken against Sabujima Mahasangh and Karenjeswar SHG of Biridi block, Nilima Mahasangh of Raghunathpur, Basudev SHG and Mother Teresa SHG of Kujang, Kalyani SHG of Naugaon and Nilekantheswar SHG of Erasama on basis of a report from the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhubaneswar which found that these groups were supplying poor quality chhatua to children and pregnant women across 1,815 anganwadi centres in the district.

These SHGs have been instructed to transfer any remaining wheat stock with them. In their place, five new women SHGs have been tasked with preparation and supply of THR chhatua, said district social welfare officer Bishnupriya Sethi.