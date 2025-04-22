Tribals release protester’s body for autopsy, vow to continue agitation

ROURKELA: Tribals protesting the new rail line project of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) partly eased pressure on Sundargarh administration on Sunday night by allowing police to take the body of Eto Ekka for postmortem, but vowed to continue their agitation over displacement issue indefinitely.

Ekka (37) was crushed to death after allegedly jumping in front of a moving JCB excavator engaged by South Eastern Railway (SER) to start work on the new double railway line at Barkani near Bondamunda on Saturday. The tribals intensified their agitation at the site with Ekka’s body which had started showing signs of decomposition due to intense heat.

Sources said the agitators were persuaded by top officials of the district administration to allow shifting of the body to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) morgue.

A senior administrative officer requesting anonymity said the protesters relented after it was assured that the Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting would be held in a month to discuss their displacement-related grievances. Till then, work at the site would remain suspended and adequate compensation would be paid to Ekka’s family.

On Monday, CGM (Town Administration and CSR) of RSP PK Swain held a meeting with administrative officials and the agitators and gave a written assurance that an ex gratia of `16 lakh would be transferred to the bank account of Ekka’s widow Anjali. Besides, Anjali would be provided compassionate appointment/employment while RSP would sponsor school education of her two children. Additionally, the district administration would pay `4 lakh ex gratia to Anjali from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.