Tribals release protester’s body for autopsy, vow to continue agitation

ROURKELA: Tribals protesting the new rail line project of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) partly eased pressure on Sundargarh administration on Sunday night by allowing police to take the body of Eto Ekka for postmortem, but vowed to continue their agitation over displacement issue indefinitely.
Ekka (37) was crushed to death after allegedly jumping in front of a moving JCB excavator engaged by South Eastern Railway (SER) to start work on the new double railway line at Barkani near Bondamunda on Saturday. The tribals intensified their agitation at the site with Ekka’s body which had started showing signs of decomposition due to intense heat.
Sources said the agitators were persuaded by top officials of the district administration to allow shifting of the body to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) morgue.
A senior administrative officer requesting anonymity said the protesters relented after it was assured that the Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting would be held in a month to discuss their displacement-related grievances. Till then, work at the site would remain suspended and adequate compensation would be paid to Ekka’s family.
On Monday, CGM (Town Administration and CSR) of RSP PK Swain held a meeting with administrative officials and the agitators and gave a written assurance that an ex gratia of `16 lakh would be transferred to the bank account of Ekka’s widow Anjali. Besides, Anjali would be provided compassionate appointment/employment while RSP would sponsor school education of her two children. Additionally, the district administration would pay `4 lakh ex gratia to Anjali from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
The CGM also assured to provide compassionate appointment/employment to one Sura Kujur, who was hit by the excavator and suffered injuries, after assessment of his medical fitness.
Deme Oram, who is leading the protest, said their agitation would continue peacefully. “We expect the RPDAC meeting to resolve displacement grievances related to RSP and SER as per the agreement reached by the district administration during a rail roko protest in January 2006,” he added.
Among others, DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Rai, in-charge Sundargarh collector and Rourkela ADM Ashutosh Kulkarni, SP Nitesh Wadhwani, ADM (Revenue) Abhimanyu Majhi and Panposh sub-collector Bijay Nayak were present during the discussion with the agitators.
On Saturday, the SER had tried to start work on the new double line from RSP to Dumerta via Barkani using the excavator. The agitators tried to stop the heavy construction machine during which Ekka was killed and Kujur sustained injuries. Subsequently, the protesters resorted to stone pelting and also clashed with police. At least 18 people including eight policemen and an additional tehsildar were injured in the violence.