Woman’s body found stuffed in box bed, husband at large

UMERKOTE: The decomposed body of a 23-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a box bed in her locked house at Haldi village under Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district on Monday.
Police identified the deceased as Anita Sori. It is believed that Anita’s husband Dushmanta Nayak (27) killed her three days back and fled after locking their house from outside.
Sources said Dushmanta of Haldi married Anita of Bhatrabahal village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh three years back. They have a one-year-old son. The couple used to live separately from Dushmanta’s parents in Haldi village.
Earlier this month, Anita went to her parents’ place in Bhatrabahal. A few days back, Dushmanta brought her to Haldi village while their son stayed with his grandparents. Three days back, Dushmanta’s family informed Anita’s parents that the husband and wife were missing. The woman’s parents searched for their daughter at several places but could not trace her.
Finally, they arrived at the couple’s house in Haldi village and found it locked. As the house gave off a bad odour, they suspected foul play and lodged a complaint in Chandahandi police station.
Subsequently, Chandahandi police led by sub-inspector Bijuram Bagh reached the spot and broke open the house. To their shock, Anita’s decomposed body was found stuffed inside the box bed in a room.
Police said a scientific team from Kalahandi district has been roped in for investigation. Dushmanta’s parents have been detained and are being interrogated. Villagers said Dushmanta was mentally imbalanced.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Umerkote Subhendu Sabar, who visited the crime scene, said Anita’s family members have alleged that she was killed by her husband. A murder case has been registered in Chandahandi police station.
“The deceased’s body was sent to the hospital for autopsy. The exact cause of her death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is on the run. Further investigation is underway,” the SDPO added.