Woman’s body found stuffed in box bed, husband at large

UMERKOTE: The decomposed body of a 23-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a box bed in her locked house at Haldi village under Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Anita Sori. It is believed that Anita’s husband Dushmanta Nayak (27) killed her three days back and fled after locking their house from outside.

Sources said Dushmanta of Haldi married Anita of Bhatrabahal village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh three years back. They have a one-year-old son. The couple used to live separately from Dushmanta’s parents in Haldi village.

Earlier this month, Anita went to her parents’ place in Bhatrabahal. A few days back, Dushmanta brought her to Haldi village while their son stayed with his grandparents. Three days back, Dushmanta’s family informed Anita’s parents that the husband and wife were missing. The woman’s parents searched for their daughter at several places but could not trace her.