Jharsuguda sizzles at highest-ever April temperature of 46.2 degree C

JHARSUGUDA: A severe heatwave threw normal life out of gear in Jharsuguda which recorded its highest-ever April temperature of a blistering 46.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The last highest temperature of 46.1 degree C was recorded in the district on April 20, 2010.

The scorching conditions forced residents indoors, with streets and marketplaces wearing a deserted look, especially during peak hours. Daily activities were severely affected across the district, as people struggled to cope with the extreme heat.

The situation was worse for miners working in the four opencast and two underground mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. The mines usually record three to four degree Celsius higher temperature compared to the normal areas, making it impossible for miners to work in the searing heat.

Sources said major towns like Brajrajnagar, Belpahar, Bandhbahal and Banharpali registered even higher temperature of 47.8 degree C.

The district administration has put in place several precautionary measures in response to the unprecedented heatwave. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Mahesh Mohan Panda said special heatstroke wards with air conditioning, ORS and essential medicines have been set up at all PHCs, CHCs, and the district headquarters hospital. ASHA workers have been provided adequate stock of ORS packets and trained health personnel are on standby.

District collector Aboli Sunil Naravane directed the industries operating in the region to stop outdoor work from 10 am to 4 pm, ensure water breaks, rest and cooling arrangements for workers, and maintain uninterrupted power and water supply in all affected areas. Industries have also been directed to halt outdoor operations from 11 am to 3 pm.

Additionally, over 10,000 awareness leaflets have been distributed and ORS packets supplied to truck drivers through transport associations and the regional transport office. So far, 10 cases of heat-related illness have been reported in the district though all patients are stable.