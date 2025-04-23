Odisha govt announces early summer vacation for schools & colleges

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday announced early summer vacations for all government and private schools and colleges from Wednesday in view of the intense heatwave situation in the state.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi where he prioritised safeguarding children’s health during scorching heat in summer.

As per Majhi’s directive, all government and private educational institutions, from anganwadi centres and pre-schools to Class XII, will remain closed across the state from April 23 onwards, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

This apart, instructions were issued to ensure dry rations are delivered to the homes of anganwadi children during this closure period. Officials informed that the directive applies to students of both government and private colleges, until further notice. However, examinations that have already been scheduled will be conducted as planned, and the authorities concerned have been asked to ensure adequate arrangements for the same. Meanwhile, hostel students will be allowed to stay in hostels during the vacation period if they wish so.

Summer vacation in schools usually start from the first week of May. This year, the School and Mass Education department had scheduled it for the students from May 6. However, soaring mercury level prompted the state government to prepone the summer vacation by a fortnight.

The sharp rise in daytime temperature for the last three days has severely disrupted normal life in many parts of Odisha. As per the IMD, five places in the state recorded temperature above 44 degree Celsius and above with Jharsuguda remaining the hottest at 46.2 degree Celsius on the day. Met officials said the temperature recorded in Jharsuguda was the highest in the state this season so far.

Similarly, Hirakud recorded day temperature of 44.7 degree C followed by Sambalpur 44.6 degree C, 44.5 degree C in Boudh and 44 degree C in Titilagarh. The state capital logged daytime temperature of 36.7 degree C.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director, Manorama Mohanty said the dry weather and severe heat conditions are likely to continue in the state for the next three to four days. She, however, said parts of Odisha including Jharsuguda, Angul, Boudh, Sundargarh and Sambalpur are expected to receive rain and thundershower during this period due to moisture and other factors.