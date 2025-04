BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday directed for formation of a committee under the chairmanship of Revenue minister Suresh Pujari to review the current situation regarding the Kotia gram panchayat (GP) in Koraput district. The committee led by Pujari has been asked to submit a report to Majhi.

The decision to form a committee came after the November 14, 2024 meeting when it was decided to go for an inter-ministerial committee to resolve all inter-state disputes with neighbouring states.

Kotia, a predominantly tribal GP, has been a sticking point between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh since 1960, with both states claiming territorial rights over 21 villages. Currently, the residents of these villages are receiving benefits from both the states, adding complexity to the situation.

The high-level meeting was attended by Pujari and Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, DGP YB Khurania, secretaries of departments concerned and the Koraput collector.