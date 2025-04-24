Brahmani riverfront, Greater Rourkela demand grows

ROURKELA: Demand for development of Brahmani riverfront and creation of Greater Rourkela Metropolitan Area has gained fresh momentum with two local outfits prodding RN Pali MLA of BJP Durga Charan Tanti to take up the issues with the state government.
Members of Rourkela Bikas Manch (RBM) and Sachetan Nagarik Manch (SNM) on Tuesday held discussion with the MLA on the two key issues with a written request to take up the matter with the BJP government in Odisha.
RBM president Suman Dutta said the proposed Brahmani riverfront development project has many benefits as it would attract tourists, help environmental sustainability, boost the local economy and protect the river from pollution. He said at present, the river ghats between Vedvyas and Panposh wear an ugly look due to indiscriminate dumping of garbage.
Similarly, the proposal to create Greater Rourkela Metropolitan Area envisages integration of surrounding areas with the steel city to promote holistic growth and development of the region. If implemented, it would lead to enhanced infrastructure, opening of new economic opportunities in the region and improvement in the overall quality of life.
The MLA said he has already sent the two proposals to the government and would soon follow up the issues with the appropriate authorities.
Tanti further informed that in view of the demand for Greater Rourkela Metropolitan Area, he has already urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to conduct a survey for an outer ring road. The outer ring road plan aims to cover Kalunga, Kansbahal, Rajgangpur, Birmitrapur, Nuagaon, Jareikela, Chandiposh, Lathikata and other areas to create a vital communication link for the proposed Greater Rourkela.
Around five years back, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) had included the Brahmani riverfront development project on the eastern bank of the river at Panposh. A detailed project report with estimated cost of around `35 crore was prepared, but the RSCL shelved the proposal citing encroachment and technical issues.
However, the Rourkela administration did not discard the riverfront project and has been juggling with plans to set up two such projects at Vedvyas and Panposh.
In June 2023, the then RSCL chief executive officer Subhankar Mohapatra had asserted that the Brahmani riverfront project near Vedvyas temple complex would be taken up under the Rejuvenation of Water Bodies scheme and the administration was also considering setting up a similar project at Panposh.