Brahmani riverfront, Greater Rourkela demand grows

ROURKELA: Demand for development of Brahmani riverfront and creation of Greater Rourkela Metropolitan Area has gained fresh momentum with two local outfits prodding RN Pali MLA of BJP Durga Charan Tanti to take up the issues with the state government.

Members of Rourkela Bikas Manch (RBM) and Sachetan Nagarik Manch (SNM) on Tuesday held discussion with the MLA on the two key issues with a written request to take up the matter with the BJP government in Odisha.

RBM president Suman Dutta said the proposed Brahmani riverfront development project has many benefits as it would attract tourists, help environmental sustainability, boost the local economy and protect the river from pollution. He said at present, the river ghats between Vedvyas and Panposh wear an ugly look due to indiscriminate dumping of garbage.

Similarly, the proposal to create Greater Rourkela Metropolitan Area envisages integration of surrounding areas with the steel city to promote holistic growth and development of the region. If implemented, it would lead to enhanced infrastructure, opening of new economic opportunities in the region and improvement in the overall quality of life.

The MLA said he has already sent the two proposals to the government and would soon follow up the issues with the appropriate authorities.