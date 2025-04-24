CM Majhi announces ‘36 for 36’ strategy for Viksit Odisha, vision document soon

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced that Odisha’s growth transformation journey will be accelerated by launching a strategic initiative ‘36 for 36’ by identifying 36 flagship initiatives aimed at making a significant impact in key sectors by 2036.

Presiding over the meeting of the council of ministers, the chief minister said, for the centenary celebrations of formation of the state in 2036, the government has taken an ambitious resolve to make Odisha a prosperous and developed state. This will also help in achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

The council of ministers decided that ‘Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047’ document will be finalised in consultation with public representatives, common citizens, members of civil society and intellectuals at various levels in the next 15 days by organising regional workshops at four different locations in the state.

The chief minister said the government has started preparing for ‘Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047’ from August 2024. Inclusion, prosperity and wellness are the three pillars which form the basis of this vision document.

To achieve GSDP target of $1.5 trillion by 2047 and to contribute 5 per cent to India’s GDP, he said, Odisha needs to exceed and accelerate the rate of economic growth it has achieved so far.

Majhi said it would be possible to finalise the draft through the well-thought-out advice and guidance of the council of ministers and accordingly an implementation plan will be charted for successful execution of the targets laid down in the Vision Odisha 2036 and 2047 documents.

He stressed the need for prioritising the infrastructure growth and suggested special plans for expansion of roads and railways networks, ports and air connectivity.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja briefed about the need for export-oriented manufacturing to achieve rapid economic growth rate and the need for deregulation, decriminalisation and digitisation for ease of doing business.