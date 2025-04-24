Odisha bids tearful adieu to Pahalgam terror victim Prasant Satpathy; CM announces Rs 20 lakh ex gratia

BHUBANESWAR: The nondescript and quiet Ishani village in Balasore district turned into a river of sorrow and reverence on Thursday as hundreds walked behind the mortal remains of Prasant Satpathy, who fell to terrorists' bullets at Pahalgam in Kashmir, two days back.

His body was taken out in a procession that stretched over a kilometre. The chants of “Hare Krishna Hare Ram” amidst the rhythmic beating of mridang echoed through the village.

The atmosphere was filled with emotions, and the heart-wrenching sobs of family members and relatives who had watched him grow up.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi flew to Ishani in the morning. He not only paid floral tributes to Prasant's mortal remains but also walked alongside the grieving family, relatives and local residents, a rare gesture that struck an emotional chord.

The chief minister spoke to the family members and announced Rs 20 lakh ex gratia, a job for Prasant's wife and free education for his son.

"This is not just a personal loss to the family but a collective tragedy for the state. We will ensure that the child’s future is protected and the family is given all necessary support," he said.