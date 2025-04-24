Odisha bids tearful adieu to Pahalgam terror victim Prasant Satpathy; CM announces Rs 20 lakh ex gratia

BHUBANESWAR: The nondescript and quiet Ishani village in Balasore district turned into a river of sorrow and reverence on Thursday as hundreds walked behind the mortal remains of Prasant Satpathy, who fell to terrorists' bullets at Pahalgam in Kashmir, two days back.
His body was taken out in a procession that stretched over a kilometre. The chants of “Hare Krishna Hare Ram” amidst the rhythmic beating of mridang echoed through the village.
The atmosphere was filled with emotions, and the heart-wrenching sobs of family members and relatives who had watched him grow up.
Chief Minister Mohan Majhi flew to Ishani in the morning. He not only paid floral tributes to Prasant's mortal remains but also walked alongside the grieving family, relatives and local residents, a rare gesture that struck an emotional chord.
The chief minister spoke to the family members and announced Rs 20 lakh ex gratia, a job for Prasant's wife and free education for his son.
"This is not just a personal loss to the family but a collective tragedy for the state. We will ensure that the child’s future is protected and the family is given all necessary support," he said.
Expressing shock over the cowardly terrorist attack, Majhi said he is deeply saddened and heartbroken.
"May the almighty bestow the family with immense strength and fortitude in these hours of grief. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family, " he said.
Majhi was accompanied by Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and BJP state president Manmohan Samal.
Prasant's body arrived at Bhubaneswar airport in midnight and was brought to Ishani in a special vehicle after Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, and government officials paid tributes.
By morning, the village had swelled with mourners. The funeral procession moved slowly through the lanes of Ishani with people lined up with folded hands and moist eyes, offering prayers and flowers.
His wife Priyadarshini broke down upon seeing the body, clutching her nine-year-old son Tanuj, who looked on, confused and silent, unable to fully grasp the enormity of the loss. He later lit the funeral pyre before the body was consigned to the flames.
Prasant's elder brother, Sushant and younger brother, Jayant are in deep shock ever since they heard the devastating news. “My brother left for Kashmir with dreams and came back wrapped in a coffin. I still cannot believe he is gone. I will never get a younger brother like him,” Sushant said, holding back tears.
Prasant, who worked at the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Balasore as an accounts assistant, had travelled to Kashmir with his wife and son Tanuj on April 19 for a long-awaited vacation. Pahalgam was the final stop in their itinerary, and they were supposed to return on Wednesday.
The family had just completed a zipline ride in the scenic Baisaran valley when terrorists opened fire. Prasant, struck in the head by a bullet, died an hour later in the arms of his shocked wife.