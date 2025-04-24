Similipal becomes India's 107th national park, largest in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After a wait lasting decades, Similipal has been accorded national park status, with a formal notification issued by the Odisha government on Thursday.

An area of 845.70 sq km spread across 11 ranges of Similipal south and Similipal north divisions was declared as a national park, making it the second protected area to be declared a national park after Bhitarkanika in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who made an announcement to this effect on Thursday, said Similipal is now the 107th national park in the country. It is also the largest national park in Odisha at 845.70 square km, he said.

Hailing it as a landmark step towards conservation and the goal of 'Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha', Majhi said, "This long awaited declaration strengthens our ecological legacy, uplifts tribal aspirations and reaffirms Odisha's commitment to sustainable development."

PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden (CWW) Prem Kumar Jha said the national park status to Similipal is a significant milestone in the conservation history of Odisha. “The long pending proposal, originally initiated in 1980 and realised now, will be a big push for state's forest and wildlife conservation," he said.

As per the notification of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FE&CC) department, the 845.70 square km of Similipal National Park is spread over Pithabata north, Pithabata south, Nawana, Jenabil, Upper Barahkamuda, national park, and Bhanjabasa ranges of Similipal south division and Barehipani, Chahala, Nawana North and Talabandha ranges of Similipal north division.