Denied money to buy gutkha, man kills elderly father in Odisha

ROURKELA: A 35-year-old man reportedly killed his elderly father for refusing to give him money to buy ‘gutkha’ at Gopabandhu Nagar within Tangarpali police limits here on Thursday.

Police said Santosh Malla killed his 65-year-old father Achutyananda Malla with a stick. The accused is reportedly mentally unstable.

Locals said at around 12 noon, Santosh asked his father to give him money to buy gutkha. When Achutyananda refused to oblige, he lost his temper and picked up a quarrel with him.

In a fit of rage, the accused hit his father with a stick. Achutyananda suffered grievous head injury and was rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, Tangarpali police rushed to the spot, seized the body and detained the accused. Quoting the IIC of Tangarpali police station, deputy SP (DSP) of Zone II Amarendra Sandh said the accused is mentally unstable and works as a driver. Preliminary investigation revealed that Achutyananda owed his son some money. The accused asked his father to return the amount. When Achutyananda refused, he assaulted him with a stick, leading to his death.

On being asked about the gutkha angle in the murder, the DSP said he was unaware of it. The accused has been detained and is being interrogated. The deceased’s body was sent for autopsy, he added.