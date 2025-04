JEYPORE: Town police on Thursday arrested four members of a chain snatching gang terrorising senior citizens and women during morning walk.

Koraput SP Rohit Verma had directed Jeypore SDPO Partha Kashyap to form a team for detection of similar cases in Jeypore, Koraput, Borigumma areas.

During investigation, the police verified 200 CCTVs in different parts of Jeypore, Koraput and Borigumma and used intelligence networks to nab the culprits. Following this, three persons from Jeypore and one person of Sunabeda were found involved in the series of chain snatching case and were arrested.

Police also seized six gold chains, thirty thousand rupees in cash, one motorcycle used during the crimes, and one mobile phone from the accused.

Investigation revealed that the same gang was involved in eight other chain snatching cases in Koraput and Malkangiri district. These included chain snatching incidents near Sunai Sahi, Hanuman temple, and Upper Kolab in Koraput, near yellow bridge in Jeypore, at the post office of Borigumma, in Mathili in Malkangiri, near Utkal Gramya Bank of Boipariguda, and stealing of a bike in Malkangiri.

Police teams are also investigating involvement of the gang in other crimes and their associates in different areas, added the SDPO.

The accused have been identified as Hiren Naik, Abhiram Sahu, Ajit Pujari, and Durjan Kuddep.