SI posted in Puri booked for torture of minor wife

JAGATSINGHPUR: A sub-inspector of police has been booked on charges of torturing his minor wife who hails from Jagatsinghpur district.

The accused, Amit Kumar Pati of Baliapal in Balasore, is currently posted as an SI in Puri district.

Sources said Pati came in contact with the minor, a resident of Jagatsinghpur police station area, around two years back on social media. They reportedly fell in love and eventually married last year with the consent of their respective families.

However after marriage, the girl was allegedly subjected to mental and physical torture by her husband and in-laws. Unable to bear the torture, the minor returned to her parents’ place in Jagatsinghpur.

On Tuesday, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police alleging that Pati and his family members tortured and sexually exploited her daughter. The victim, who is reportedly 17 years old, also submitted her birth certificate in the police station to establish her age.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and sent the girl to the district headquarters hospital for medical examination. Her statement was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Kumar Sahoo said a police team was sent to Puri to question the accused. However, Pati had already absconded. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace the accused.

Notably in February this year, then IIC of Kujang police station Tapan Nahak was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a lady home guard on the promise of marriage.