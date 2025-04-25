Sundargarh feels heat as mercury goes past 43 degrees Celsius

ROURKELA: The Rourkela city and the rest of Sundargarh district are in the grip of a severe heatwave with temperature hovering above 43 degree Celsius.

The automatic weather station (AWS) of the IMD at Sundargarh town on Thursday recorded the maximum temperature at 43.6 degree C. Similarly, the AWS on NIT-Rourkela campus, about 105 km from Sundargarh, reported the maximum temperature at 42.2 degree C. The Environment Engineering department of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) recorded the maximum temperature at 43.1 degree C on the day.

Due to the hot weather conditions, streets and marketplaces in Rourkela city are wearing a deserted look in the afternoon with residents preferring to stay indoors.

Sources said the temperature across the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) jurisdiction usually remains higher than the captive township of RSP or the NIT-Rourkela locality. With the mercury reaching 43 degree C in RMC limits, heating of overhead water tanks has become a problem for residents.