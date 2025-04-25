Three miscreants involved in loot held after brief encounter in Odisha's Rourkela

ROURKELA: Three armed miscreants were arrested following a brief encounter along the Odisha-Jharkhand border near Rourkela after they opened fire on a hotel owner and looted cash from him in the wee-hours of Friday.

Sources said two of the three miscreants sustained gunshot injuries in counter police while they were trying to escape.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said seven to eight miscreants armed with firearms and knives raided Dugru Dhaba at Sarubahal under Bisra police limits at about 11 pm on Thursday. They fired at the hotel owner and looted about Rs 20,000 and three mobile phones. He was injured as one bullet hit his leg, Wadhwani said.

Following the incident, the SP said, Bisra police led by inspector M Kumbhar swung into action and tracked four of the miscreants escaping on a motorbike.

When the police intercepted them, they opened fire on the officers. Acting swiftly, the police returned fire, during which two miscreants were shot in the legs and subsequently apprehended, according to the Superintendent of Police.