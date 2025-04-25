Woman crushed to death as Odisha DHH elevator malfunctions

BARGARH : In a tragic incident, a woman patient was crushed to death after the elevator allegedly malfunctioned at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhadrak on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Minati Parida (54) of Narasinghapur village under Randia panchayat within Bhadrak Rural police limits.

Minati was being transferred on a stretcher to the female medicine ward located on the second floor of the three-storey hospital building when the mishap took place.

Sources said in the morning, the woman was brought to the DHH in 108 ambulance after she complained of difficulty in breathing. Minati reportedly had respiratory problems due to a lung infection. After preliminary treatment, the doctor asked her attendant to transfer her to the female medicine ward.

Accordingly, the woman was put on a stretcher and taken to the elevator. Her attendant pushed the stretcher inside but the lift started to move up all of a sudden without any warning. Minati was trapped inside with her lower torso crushed between the elevator and the wall of lift shaft.

The incident sparked tension as locals rushed to the hospital and staged protest. They demanded adequate compensation to the deceased’s family and strict action against those responsible for the mishap.

On being informed, police reached the DHH and brought the situation under control. Bhadrak collector Dilip Routray and senior district officials also visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Chief district medical officer Sudhansu Sekhar Bal said the elevator moved on its own when the patient was going in. “She is suspected to have died of suffocation. The exact reason of her death will be ascertained after autopsy,” he said.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Routray said the deceased’s family will be provided an ex-gratia of `8 lakh. “An investigation has been launched into the incident. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the woman’s death. Besides, steps will be taken to ensure that such mishaps do not occur in the future,” he added.