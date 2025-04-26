Crime Branch probes larger conspiracy angle in BJD leader Naba Kishore Das’s murder

BERHAMPUR: The Crime Branch has intensified efforts to determine if the murder of former minister and senior BJD leader Naba Kishore Das was part of a larger conspiracy.

In the last two days, a special team led by the additional SP of CB Bijay Kumar Mallick examined call records of prime accused ASI Gopal Das of Berhampur and interrogated several persons who spoke to him over phone before the murder. They were called to the Baidyanathpur police station in Berhampur for questioning.

On Thursday, Gopal’s elder brother Satya Das, who ran a hotel near the place of killing, was quizzed by the CB team. Besides, a cook who worked in the hotel, Gopal’s son and nephew were also grilled.

On Friday, the team questioned four staff of OSRTC buses plying from Berhampur to Jharsuguda through whom medicines were sent to Gopal. The accused also used to send money to his family through these OSRTC staff. Three more OSRTC employees will be questioned by the CB.