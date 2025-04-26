NIT-R ranks among THE’s top 200 Asian institutes

ROURKELA: National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) has featured among 200 best Asian institutions listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025.

While the NIT-R secured 191st ranking in Asia, it is ranked at 12th among the top Indian universities and is the only NIT of the country.

NIT-R sources informed that THE ranked 853 universities from 35 countries and territories, assessing their research, teaching, knowledge transfer and international outlook for the Asia ranking exercise. The assessment methodology included 18 performance indicators and relied on by students, academics, policymakers and industry leaders worldwide.

NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao said the institute’s innovative efforts acknowledged on a global scale is greatly encouraging.

“The achievement is even more meaningful as we were recently selected as the only NIT to be a Hub Institute under the ANRF’s PAIR programme. The institute has established a strong foundation for collaborative research and knowledge exchange encouraging innovation and accelerating academic development and we look forward to continued progress and future accomplishments,” he added.