No farmer should be left out: Odisha Chief Secretary on Rabi paddy purchase

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed district collectors to ensure that eligible farmers are not kept out of paddy procurement during the Rabi season.

The state-level paddy procurement committee, presided over by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, reviewed the preparations for the purchase which will begin from May 1 and continue till June 30. The government has set a target of procuring 14 lakh tonne paddy in the current season.

About 3.37 lakh farmers have registered for selling their paddy this year. Procurement will be made in 20 districts including the newly added Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Bhadrak. A total of 965 primary agricultural cooperative societies and 200 SHGs will participate in the process.

The chief secretary said farmers will be paid Rs 3,100 per quintal, including Rs 2,300 as MSP and Rs 800 as input assistance. The money will be directly disbursed to the farmer’s account within 48 hours of procurement.

In addition, complaints on irregularities can be made through toll free no 1967. Each mandi will be equipped with CCTV, he said and added that every vehicle carrying paddy from mandi to mill should have tracking system installed.