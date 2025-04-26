Odisha government asks 12 Pakistani nationals to leave by April 27

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Friday directed 12 Pakistani nationals residing in the state to leave India by April 27.

The instructions came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with all the chief ministers asking them to identify Pakistan nationals in their respective states.

A top police official said the 12 Pakistani nationals holding long-term visas had registered themselves with police stations of different districts.

“The 12 Pakistan nationals staying in Odisha on long-term visas have been directed to leave the country by April 27. Currently, there are no Pakistani citizens in the state staying on short-term or medical visas,” said a senior officer at the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack.

Due to security concerns, police did not divulge further details like gender classification and place of stay of the 12 Pakistani nationals. Out of the total, a few Pakistani citizens stay in Khurda and Cuttack districts, said the sources.