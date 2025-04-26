Odisha's Jhupudipara faces water crisis as tube well fails, tanker services delayed

JHARSUGUDA: Residents of Jhupudipara in ward no-1 of Brajrajnagar town are in the grip of an acute water crisis with the lone deep tube-well in the locality becoming defunct amid grossly inadequate tanker supply.

Surrounded by coal mines, the ward is among the localities under Brajrajnagar municipality worst hit by water scarcity. The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) provides a water tanker once every four days, but locals allege that it fails to serve the purpose.

With the lone deep tube-well out of service, residents - especially women - are forced to stand in long queues and cover a distance of one to four km under the scorching sun to fetch water. Any disruption in power supply further worsens the situation, making it impossible to draw water even from nearby sources, alleged Chanda Sahaney, a resident.

“The prevailing severe hot conditions with temperature crossing 48 degree Celsius in the coal belt have exacerbated the crisis. Due to underground mining activities, the level of both groundwater and surface water has significantly dropped. Leakages in pipeline connections laid by Watco are also obstructing supply to human settlements,” claimed Sahaney.

Another resident Madhusudan Rawal alleged that repeated appeals to the authorities concerned to repair the defunct tube-well and damaged pipelines have been ignored. Criticising the inaction of both the municipal authorities and MCL, he said though local councillor Prabhrithi Gadnayak has raised the issue multiple times, no action has been taken to provide relief to the water-starved residents.

Watco general manager Subrata Nayak said a piped water supply project in the area is in final stages and leaking pipelines are being repaired. He assured that tanker supply will be made regular until the pipeline system is fully operational.

Acting chairman of Brajrajnagar municipality Gopal Sitani said all irregularities in water distribution in slum areas will be addressed. The MCL authorities will be notified for further assistance.