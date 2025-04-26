Odisha's Kalahandi tops case load as malaria threat returns

BHAWANIPATNA: Malaria continues to be major public health challenge in Odisha and districts like Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal and Boudh are the most vulnerable.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, addressing the state-level World Malaria Day Celebration in Bhawanipatna town hall in virtual mode, stressed the importance of raising awareness and conducting intensive campaigns in vulnerable districts to eradicate Malaria by 2027.

Only the distribution of mosquito nets will not serve the purpose, people should use them, he said seeking cooperation of people.

According to epidemiological data, Odisha witnessed a gradual improvement in malaria control from 2016 to 2022 with positive cases dropping from 4,44,842 to 23,770 and Plasmodium falciparum (PF) cases reducing from 3,84,668 to 19,295.

However, since 2023, there has been an increase in the case load again. In 2024, positive cases increased to 68,693 and PF cases to 50,501 across the state. The most vulnerable districts are Kalahandi with 14,399 positive and 11,075 PF cases, followed by Rayagada with 13,835 positive and 10,088 PF cases. Kandhamal with 11,146 positive and 7,618 PF cases, Koraput with 9,451 positive and 7,826 PF cases, and Malkangiri with 4,497 positive and 3,476 PF cases are the other districts facing the challenge.